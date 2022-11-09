Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exelon by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Exelon by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Exelon Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

