Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.25 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

