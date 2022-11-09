Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.