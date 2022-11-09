Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.