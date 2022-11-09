Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 3,210 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BSJQ opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $25.77.

