Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,762 shares of company stock worth $6,750,018. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

