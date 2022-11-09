ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 6.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.93. Approximately 3,985,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 114,605,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,139,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,101,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 258,790 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

