Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 4.9 %
PDEX stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
