Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 4.9 %

PDEX stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

