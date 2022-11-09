Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS.

PRI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,042. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

