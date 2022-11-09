Prime Number Acquisition I Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PNACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 9th

Prime Number Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 9th. Prime Number Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Prime Number Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Prime Number Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000.

Prime Number Acquisition I Company Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

