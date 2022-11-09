PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PPL by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 460,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 293,085 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PPL by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 1.2 %

PPL stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

PPL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

