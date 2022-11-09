Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
PTLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.
Portillo’s Stock Up 5.5 %
Institutional Trading of Portillo’s
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Portillo’s
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portillo’s (PTLO)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.