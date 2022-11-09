Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Portillo's alerts:

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Portillo’s Stock Up 5.5 %

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $816.24 million and a P/E ratio of -65.06. Portillo’s has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $57.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.