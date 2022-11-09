Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Up 2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €59.00 ($59.00) and last traded at €58.32 ($58.32). 790,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.20 ($57.20).

PAH3 has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 18.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.19.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

