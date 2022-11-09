Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE PZA traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.73. 2,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.82. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.