Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $73.47 million and $286,075.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00226728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00086329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00060320 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,522,369 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

