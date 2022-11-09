Piper Sandler Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $64.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of ARWR traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,565. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

