PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.