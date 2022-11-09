Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Pigeon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Pigeon had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pigeon Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

