Philcoin (PHL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $27,679.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00561352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.81 or 0.29239929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.