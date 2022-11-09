Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $107,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,691 shares of company stock valued at $43,665,206 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.59. 119,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a market cap of $349.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

