Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.69. The stock had a trading volume of 406,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,992. The company has a market capitalization of $455.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

