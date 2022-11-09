Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $11,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

