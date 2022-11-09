Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 8,298 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,600,439. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

