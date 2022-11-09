Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

