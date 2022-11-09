Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. 848,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.