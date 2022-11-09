Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 935.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 139.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,180. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83.

