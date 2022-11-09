Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 726 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,642. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

