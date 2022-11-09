Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 2,875 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 236,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,348,327. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

