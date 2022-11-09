PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
PetMed Express Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
Further Reading
