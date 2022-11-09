PetMed Express, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.4%.

PETS opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PETS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

