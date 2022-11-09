Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $94.79 million and approximately $470,636.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 154,548,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,848,572 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars.
