Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $94.79 million and approximately $470,636.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 154,548,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,848,572 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

