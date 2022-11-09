Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $51.84

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.84, but opened at $54.00. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 13,747 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

