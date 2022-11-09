Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.