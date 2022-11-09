Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
