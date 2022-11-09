PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Cut by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 86,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

