Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,003,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

