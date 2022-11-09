Peninsula Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 564,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $62.43.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.