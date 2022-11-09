Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CAO Sells $47,700.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

PGC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

