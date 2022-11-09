PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,577. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

