PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PBF opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. PBF Energy has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 579,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 529,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

