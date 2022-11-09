Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,858. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

