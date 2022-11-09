Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $991,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,012. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.