Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $820,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. 308,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.
