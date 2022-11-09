Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of Harvard Bioscience worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 222,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,136. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $31,682.31. Following the purchase, the director now owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,707.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,651 shares of company stock worth $234,345. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.