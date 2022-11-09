Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 1.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

