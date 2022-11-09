Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. 997,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

