PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $17.05 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

