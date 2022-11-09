Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,030,106 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

