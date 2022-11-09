Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.55. 88,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,058,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.