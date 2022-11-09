Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $878.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

