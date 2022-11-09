Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $878.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
