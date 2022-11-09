Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.60

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,984 ($22.84) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,830 ($32.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,003.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,931.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,063.91.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

